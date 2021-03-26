Left Menu

Three die, dozens rescued as migrant boat capsizes off Spain's Tenerife

The rescue happened as the U.N. migration agency announced that more than 2,200 people died at sea trying to reach Europe last year, more than a third along the increasingly busy route to the Canaries. Some 23,000 migrants made the crossing from Africa to the archipelago, located around 60 miles to the west of Morocco's Atlantic Coast.

Reuters | Tenerife | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:16 IST
Three die, dozens rescued as migrant boat capsizes off Spain's Tenerife
Representative image Image Credit: Coastguard.live.mil

Spain's coast guard rescued nearly 40 African migrants from waters off the coast of Tenerife on Friday after their boat capsized during the dangerous crossing to the Canary Islands, which saw a tenfold surge in such traffic last year. Two women and one man were confirmed dead on arrival at the port, an emergency services spokeswoman said, while two women were transferred to hospital with slight injuries.

Red Cross workers in masks and goggles carried several young children ashore and helped injured adults to a dockside medical tent at the resort town of Los Cristianos on the island's southern coast. The rescue happened as the U.N. migration agency announced that more than 2,200 people died at sea trying to reach Europe last year, more than a third along the increasingly busy route to the Canaries.

Some 23,000 migrants made the crossing from Africa to the archipelago, located around 60 miles to the west of Morocco's Atlantic Coast. A record 850 died on that route last year, the migration agency said, suggesting COVID-19 prompted many hard-hit workers in fishing or agriculture to migrate.

With existing arrival facilities packed to capacity, authorities have resorted to housing thousands in camps, drawing criticism from rights groups over inhumane conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

Sterling strengthens, set for 0.4% weekly gain against euro

The pound strengthened on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, with market participants generally upbeat about Britains vaccine rollout and economic outlook.After a meeting of European lead...

Irish court clears Norwegian Air restructuring for take-off

Irelands High Court cleared the way on Friday for Norwegian Air to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May by approving the airlines restructuring scheme. Norwegians survival plan, announced last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021