Strange noise, tremor-like scenes trigger panic in districts

An eerie noise coupled with tremor-like scenes created a flutter in most parts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal districts on Saturday.

Panic-stricken people ran helter-skelter and the spotting of an Air-Force plane at low altitude in the area added to the fear and confusion.

Advertisement

At around 8:15 AM, the loud noise was heard in Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, Porayar, Tarangambadi, Sembanarkoil, Karaikal, and Tiruvarur.

Following this, the people felt a kind of tremor in most places.

Water in ponds and rivers reportedly rose a few meters high like spring in many places.

In many places, people ran out of their houses.

At Kovangudi and Maraiyur villages near Mayiladuthurai, an Indian Air Force plane was spotted flying at low altitudes when the noise was heard.

People alerted the police, revenue, fire, and rescue services and began sharing their experience about the noise in social media.

The exact cause for all these is still not yet known.

Revenue officials said the noise might have emanated from the plane and there were no records about seismic activities.

However, there is no official confirmation yet about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)