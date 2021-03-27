Science News Roundup: Historic Mars helicopter test flight set for early April; Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Historic Mars helicopter test flight set for early April

NASA engineers plan to send a miniature helicopter whirring just above the surface of Mars next month in an interplanetary aviation experiment that, if successful, would mark the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another celestial body. The U.S. space agency is comparing the Martian debut of its 4-lb (1.8-kg) solar-powered whirlybird, dubbed Ingenuity, with the Wright Brothers' first sustained flight of a motor-driven airplane near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Russia to extend internet orbit

OneWeb launched 36 satellites into orbit from a cosmodrome in the far east of Russia on Thursday as part of the satellite firm's plans to deliver global high-speed internet access. The launch, carried out by Arianespace from the Vostochny cosmodrome, brought the number of in-orbit satellites to 146, part of a fleet designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, the satellite operator said.

U.S. should research solar geoengineering to fight climate change but exercise caution, scientists say

The National Academies of Science on Thursday called for the United States to pursue research into solar geoengineering to cool the Earth's atmosphere but urged caution given that it could have risky unintended consequences. There is no international agreement setting standards for geoengineering, large-scale interventions that scientists say could affect precipitation patterns, agricultural productivity, and food supplies worldwide.

Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

The octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, camouflage capacity, and the tragic fact that it dies after mating. A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that this animal, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrate, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans - and it even might dream.

