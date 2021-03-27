Left Menu

Maha: Forest fires reported in Thane, Palghar; no casualties

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:42 IST
Maha: Forest fires reported in Thane, Palghar; no casualties

Two forest fires were reported in the hills of Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra in the last two days, a fire official said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in both the incidents, the official said.

The first fire broke out in Yeoor Hills of Thane city's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) area late on Thursday, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

The blaze was noticed by locals who alerted the cell, and firemen from Vartak Nagar rushed to the spot and put out the fire in a couple of hours, he said.

Villagers had started the fire in the wooded area to get manure, he said.

Similarly, a fire broke out at Jivdani Hills in Vasai of Palghar district on Friday night and spread around a temple in the area, an official said.

The fire was raging till morning and it affected area near the temple, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official

Registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1, an official said on Saturday.The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start fro...

Prez greets citizens on the eve of Holi, hopes festival further strengthen spirit of nationalism

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said may the festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to Indias cultural diversity. Holi, the festival of colors, is also a major f...

Maharashtra's Nagpur reports 3,688 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtras Nagpur district reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,14,850 in the district, as per Civil Surgeon on Saturday.The district reported 3,227 people recoveries from the disea...

North Korea warns US over Biden's condemnation over its missile launch

North Korea on Saturday warned US of its right to self-defence in response to President Joe Bidens recent condemnation of this weeks missile tests by Pyongyang. Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers Party, mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021