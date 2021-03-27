Left Menu

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in MP's Panna reserve

PTI | Panna | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:53 IST
A 10-year-old tigress has given birth to four cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), an official said on Saturday.

With the latest births, the tigress identified as T-6 has so far given birth to 17 cubs in six litters, field director of PTR Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

''The tigress was captured on camera with four cubs recently. The cubs look two to three months old,'' he said.

The big cat was brought here from Pench Tiger Reserve in 2014 under tiger repopulation plan in the reserve, the official said, adding that all the cubs are healthy.

It is estimated that the count of tigers, including the new cubs, in Panna Tiger Reserve has reached around 70, the field director said.

The real estimation of the big cat population in the reserve will be known after the ongoing fourth phase of the tiger estimation, it was stated.

