Left Menu

UP govt to build road along Indo-Nepal border in state: CM

The road will take you to Pilibhit and also connect to Uttarakhand, he said in Maharjganj where he also inaugurated a Nagar Panchayat office. About the medical college to be built in Bahraich, Adityanath said, This medical college will provide better treatment facilities to the people of not only Bahraich but the people of the neighboring districts as well and they will not have to go to bigger cities for the treatment. In Bahraich, Adityanath also unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap. Maharana Pratap was born in Rajasthan when the country and religion both were in danger.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:44 IST
UP govt to build road along Indo-Nepal border in state: CM
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government will build a road along the Indo-Nepal border, starting from Maharajganj district in the state and reaching up to Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Adityanath also announced his government's plan to build a medical college in the Bahraich district.

The chief minister announced these decisions while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects worth nearly Rs 280 cr in the neighboring Maharajganj district and projects worth Rs 333 cr for Bahraich district.

''We are going to build a border road along the Indo-Nepal border. The work on it will be started from the Maharajganj district. The road will take you to Pilibhit and also connect to Uttarakhand,'' he said in Maharjganj where he also inaugurated a Nagar Panchayat office.

About the medical college to be built in Bahraich, Adityanath said, ''This medical college will provide better treatment facilities to the people of not only Bahraich but the people of the neighboring districts as well and they will not have to go to bigger cities for the treatment." In Bahraich, Adityanath also unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap.

''Maharana Pratap was born in Rajasthan when the country and religion both were in danger. The foreign invaders were eager to crush India's religion, culture, and freedom. At that time, Maharana Pratap launched the 'yagya' of freedom and every Indian feels grateful for what he did for the country," the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab registers 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,820 new cases

Punjab continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 2,820 fresh infections reported in the state, while 46 more people succumbed to the disease, a health bulletin stated on Saturday.The number of active cases increased from 2...

Myanmar army launches air strikes on Karen village, ethnic armed group says

Myanmar army fighter jets launched airstrikes on Saturday on a village near the Thai border in territory controlled by an ethnic armed group that has vowed to fight to overturn the Feb. 1 military coup, the armed group said. The Karen Natio...

Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives

A loud blast heard in the Syrian capital was the result of an operation to clear stray explosives in an area of the Damascus countryside, state news agency SANA said on Saturday.The agency made the statement after a loud bang was heard in D...

Section 144 imposed in North, South Goa ahead of festivals

The Goa administration on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC in both its districts, to prohibit public gatherings ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals to control the spread of COVID-19....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021