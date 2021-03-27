Left Menu

Haryana govt to take stringent measures in preventing road accidents

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles, and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the state.

The directions to this effect were given by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the officials concerned while presiding over a meeting regarding issues related to road safety here, an official statement said.

The chief minister said it should be ensured that there is a trauma center within every 60 km on the main national highways in the state.

Overloading of vehicles will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said.

The chief minister said the smallest of details should be kept in mind while preparing the project for the new roads.

Khattar also gave directions to officials to makes plans on giving awards for the timely arrival of ambulances and treatment to the people in case of road accidents.

According to the data compiled by the state transport department, 4,024 accidents took place in the state in which 1,854 people died between January 2020 to June 2020.

