Clear morning in Delhi

Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum climbed to 35.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

The sky is expected to remain mostly clear on Sunday as well, it said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are expected to be around 36 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity at 5.30 am was recorded at 33 percent.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 193 in the ''moderate'' category, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' SAFAR application.

It has predicted an AQI of 221 in the ''poor'' category for Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

