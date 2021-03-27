Gehlot observes Earth Hour at Jaipur residence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said he observed Earth Hour at his residence here by switching off all lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots campaign for raising awareness on climate change issues supported by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Advertisement

''Observed #EarthHour at residence. Lights were switched off in solidarity with global community as humanity's commitment to the planet earth. If each one of us does our bit, we will be able protect the environment,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Earth Hour is an annual international event by the WWF that urges households and businesses to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour at the appointed time to raise awareness towards the need to take action on climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)