Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's Mandoli

A major fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Mandoli area on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call about the fire was received around 3 pm and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire is under control and no injury has been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The Delhi Police said around 100 labourers helped its personnel move over 1,000 LPG cylinders from an building adjacent to the godown soon after the fire broke out.

According to the police, the godown was being used to store expired and damaged items such as soaps, toilet cleaners and other items, many of which are highly inflammable.

