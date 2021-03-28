Science News Roundup: Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

The octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, camouflage capacity and the tragic fact that it dies after mating. A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that this animal, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrate, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans - and it even might dream.

