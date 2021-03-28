NATIONAL SCHEDULE

National news schedule for Sunday, March 28 Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -PM Modi's monthly broadcast Mann Ki Baat -Political briefings -Developments regarding assembly polls NCR -Forest department issues notice to DJB, IGL for laying water, gas pipelines through Asola Bhatti Wildlife sanctuary -Developments regarding farmers' protest NORTH -Punjab BJP delegation to meet Governor over assault on MLA -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers’ protest developments SOUTH -Union minister Rajnath Singh to hit campaign trail in Kerala -Poll-related stories in Kerala -Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Chennai, Salem -Veerappa Moily to release Congress poll manifesto in Puducherry EAST -West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's election rallies -Poll related stories from West Bengal and Assam WEST -Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate hospital building in Ahmedabad at 10:30 am -A school in Maharashtra transforms a dead oak tree in its premises into a pencil, logo of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan insetad of uprooting it -Sunday lockdown in 12 Madhya Pradesh cities PTI DV

