Portion of under-construction elevated road on Dwarka e-way collapses, 3 injured

A portion of an under-construction elevated road on the Dwarka Expressway collapsed here on Sunday morning, injuring three workers, officials said. The Gurgaon Police said the portion collapsed around 7.30 am and three labourers sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said. A team of officials from the National Highways Authority of India, including the regional officer and the project director, also visited the site.

When contacted, NHAI Member (Projects) Manoj Kumar said, ''On first impression, it seems to be a case of mechanical failure. It is being investigated''.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier this month visited the expressway to inspect progress of the 30-kilometre project which is being built at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

