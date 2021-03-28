Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd ODI

Scoreboard in the third and final ODI between India and England here on Sunday. India Innings: Rohit Sharma b Rashid 37 Shikhar Dhawan c & b Rashid 67 Virat Kohli b Ali 7 Rishabh Pant c Buttler b Curran 78 KL Rahul c Ali b Livingstone 7 Hardik Pandya b Stokes 64 Krunal Pandya c Roy b Wood 25 Shardul Thakur c Buttler b Wood 30 Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Curran b Topley 3 Prasidh Krishna b Wood 0 T Natarajan not out 0 Extras (LB-1, W-10) 11 TOTAL (all out, 48.2 Overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-103, 2-117, 3-121, 4-157, 5-256, 6-276, 7-321, 8-328, 9-329 BOWLING: Sam Curran 5-0-43-1, Reece Topley 9.2-0-66-1, Mark Wood 7-1-34-3, Ben Stokes 7-0-45-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-81-2, Moeen Ali 7-0-39-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-20-1. More PTI PM PM

