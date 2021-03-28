Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:50 IST
Air services impacted due to poor visibility caused by smog in Nepal

Incoming and outbound flights in Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport were affected due to smog triggered by forest fires in some parts of the country.

Kathmandu's sky has been covered by thick smog for the past few days, impacting both the domestic as well as international flights at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

“Air services at TIA have been affected due to the low visibility owing to the smog. Some aircrafts were forced to hold for two hours on the air due to the low visibility on Saturday,” officials at the airport said.

Nepal’s Meteorological Department has said that the smog was caused due to forest fire in some parts of the country, which has blended with the dust and has caused the poor visibility. The smog is expected to continue for few more days. Many people in Kathmandu have experienced a kind of eye soar and suffocation due to the pollution.

Currently, there is a minor impact of the westerly and local wind, which will cause light rain with thunder and lightning in few places of the hilly region in the country, my Republica reported.

