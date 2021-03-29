Left Menu

Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.Attacks on minorities are common in Pakistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:15 IST
Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.

The incident occurred at Purana Qila area of the city on Saturday when 10 to 15 people stormed the temple at about 7.30 pm and damaged the main door and another door at the upper story as well as the staircase, according to a complaint made to police.

Dawn newspaper reported that the security officer of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Northern Zone, Syed Raza Abbas Zaidi, lodged an FIR at Banni police station of Rawalpindi, saying that the construction and renovation work on the temple had been going on for the last one month.

He said there were some encroachments in front of the temple which were removed on March 24.

However, religious rites have not been started in the temple nor were there any idol or any other worship item.

He sought legal action against the people who had caused damage to the temple and its sanctity.

Earlier, the encroachment mafia had occupied the surroundings of the temple over a long time by making shops and kiosks.

The district administration assisted by the police recently removed all encroachments.

After the temple was cleared of encroachments, renovation work was started.

Meanwhile, the administrator of the temple, Om Prakash, confirmed the incident and said that as soon as the information was received, Rawalpindi police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Prakash said that police had been deployed at his house as well as at the temple for security. He, however, said that Holi celebrations will not be held at the temple, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

Attacks on minorities are common in Pakistan. Last year in December, a revered Hindu shrine was attacked by a mob in Karak district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and damaged it.

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.This year, they floated away. The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, ...

Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.The incident occurred at Purana Qila are...

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors on Sunday opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, sparking swift calls by El Salvadors government for justice. Th...

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021