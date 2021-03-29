Left Menu

Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago. This year, they floated away. Now they are all staying with neighbours, homeless and heartbroken. Two days before the house was swept away, Costigan's daughter Eva had to cancel her 11th birthday party due to the flood.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:26 IST
Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two-family properties from bushfires a summer ago.

This year, they floated away. The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, were swept off their foundations this month when heavy rains caused rivers to reach their highest levels in half a century, submerging bridges and buildings. Watt's house slammed into a telegraph pole.

"If it wasn't for bad luck I'd probably have none at all," Costigan told Reuters at his 100-acre property at Hollisdale, 400km (249 miles) north of Sydney. Days after the floods, the property was strewn with upended farm equipment, trees, and debris.

"I don't know whether it's just someone testing me or what, but it is what it is I guess. You get through it," he added, fighting back tears. Costigan's ordeal is familiar to thousands living outside cities on Australia's densely populated east coast.

After years of drought devastated crops and livestock, they battled the country's worst wildfires in a generation in the Southern hemisphere summer of 2019-20, only to face flooding amid a La Nina wet weather event this year. The same river system Costigan pumped water from to save his house from the bushfires has returned to destroy it with a flood.

Water levels have subsided but insurers have written off the building, with structural timber torn loose, tin roofs crushed and everyday objects - a mattress, a fluffy child's toy - reduced to a sodden mess. When the fires hit, the family kept safe in town as Costigan remained at the property in an effort to protect it. Now they are all staying with neighbors, homeless and heartbroken.

Two days before the house was swept away, Costigan's daughter Eva had to cancel her 11th birthday party due to the flood. "She was upset about that and then we had to tell her that she lost her house Saturday morning. All the presents that she got Thursday are gone," Costigan said.

Still, the 39-year-old farmer, who also works for the local council, vowed to rebuild. "I've worked too hard to just walk away from it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 5 ultras killed in anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli

Five Naxals were killed on Monday morning in an operation conducted by police against the rebels in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, a senior police official said.The anti-Naxal operation is still on, he said.Five Naxals were killed in the...

J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

Johnson Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust AVAT to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.The company...

West Bengal: BJP worker's mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, dies

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdars 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday. ...

British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further

UK shares edged higher on Monday as market participants cheered the easing of more lockdown measures, with consumer stocks among the best performers while energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021