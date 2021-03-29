Science News Roundup: WHO says COVID-19 probably passed from bats to humans through another animal

Science News Roundup: WHO says COVID-19 probably passed from bats to humans through another animalDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:30 IST
WHO says COVID-19 probably passed from bats to humans through another animal: AP
A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, the Associated Press reported on Monday. The reported findings match what WHO officials have said in the past about their conclusions following a Jan-Feb visit to China.
