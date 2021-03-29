Left Menu

Severe heatwave in Delhi, highest temperature in March since 1945, says IMD

The national capital reeled under a severe heatwave on the day of Holi as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, eight notches more than the normal, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMDs regional forecasting centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:28 IST
The national capital reeled under a ''severe'' heatwave on the day of Holi as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, eight notches more than the normal, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre. ''It was the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945, when Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius,'' he said.

''Low wind speed and plenty of sun due to clear skies over the last three to four days led to high temperatures,'' Srivastava said. The city had recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, the third hottest day in March.

The weather stations at Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa recorded maximum temperatures of 41.8 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius, and 41.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The city's minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

For the plains, a ''heatwave'' is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A ''severe'' heatwave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Srivastava said strong winds, gusting up to 35 kilometres per hour, will bring the maximum temperature down to around 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

