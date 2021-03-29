Rajasthan's Churu records 43.3 degrees Celsius

The mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius-mark at many places in Rajasthan on Monday, with Churu recording the highest temperature in the state at 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Karauli and Bharatpur recorded a day temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

The day temperature in Kota, Barmer, Pilani, Sawaimadhopur, Dholpur,Jaisalmer and Jaipur was 42.8, 42.6, 41.9, 41.8, 41.7, 41.6 and 40.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The department has predicted heat wave conditions at a few places in the state during the next 24 hours.

