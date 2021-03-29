Left Menu

Bharat Biotech, Biovet, Sapigen Biologix sign collaborative research agreement with CSIR-IICT

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, Biovet and Sapigen Biologix on Monday signed a collaborative research agreement with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here to collaborate on development of novel platform technologies for bio-therapeutics and vaccines to support affordable healthcare solutions for humans and animals.

The Master Collaborative Agreement (MCA) was signed here by Bharat Biotech International, Biovet, Sapigen Biologix with the IICT in the presence of Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella, CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande, IICT Director S Chandrasekhar and others.

The collaborators would identify mutually interesting projects to pursue underthe agreement, a CSIR-IICT release said.

As a part of the MCA, the Industry collaborators shall provide necessary financial support to CSIR-IICT for developing key raw materials required by the collaborators, and also perform ''in-vitro and in vivo studies'' for further development of potential vaccine candidates and bio-therapeutics formulations to be designed by the collaborators.

The broad-based MCA enables the partners to take up futuristic development activities in other related areas as well, it said.

The MCA follows the contribution by CSIR-IICT during February 2021, in developing a synthetic process route for adjuvant molecule TLR 7/8 to BBIL for Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine rolled out by BBIL.

The partners intend to strengthen the ''excellent working relationship'' between theorganisations, by conducting studies on futuristic vaccines, bio-therapeutic formulations, delivery strategies and also explore innovative solutions to the vaccination administration process.

Biovet is a leader in animal vaccines, while Sapigen Biologix is engaged in research, design, development of technical know-how in all kinds of work in the fields of Biology, Bio-technology and others, according to the release.

