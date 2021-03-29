Shipping restarts at Suez Canal after ship refloated- sources, agency

Shipping restarts at Suez Canal after ship refloated- sources, agencyReuters | Ismailia | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:24 IST
Shipping is on the move again in the Suez Canal after a container ship that had blocked the waterway for nearly a week was refloated, two marine sources and a shipping agency said on Monday.
A marine source said ships were travelling southwards towards the Red Sea, and Egypt's Leth Agencies said 43 vessels had resumed transit from the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suez Canal
- Egypt
- Leth Agencies
- Red Sea
ALSO READ
Manager of grounded Suez Canal ship - fresh bid to re-float vessel set for later Thursday
Suez Canal suspends traffic while efforts to dislodge ship continue
Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Suez Canal steps up efforts to remove blockage as shipping rates surge, tankers diverted away
Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, port agent says