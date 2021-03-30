Palma attack may show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique -U.S. Official

Palma attack may show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique -U.S. OfficialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 02:11 IST
An attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma where dozens were killed and thousands displaced may show the increasing "brazenness" of Islamic State in the country, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday.
One American citizen was on the ground in Palma, Department of State's acting special envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS, John Godfrey, told reporters, adding that the understanding is the American was successfully evacuated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mozambique
- U.S. State Department
- Palma
- Islamic
- American
ALSO READ
Urgent funding needed for Mozambique, facing ‘triple threat’ of climate change, conflict and COVID-19
Mozambique militants beheading children as young as 11, Save the Children says
Mozambique armed men beheading children, Save the Children says
France's Total to resume works at massive LNG project in conflict-hit Mozambique
Fighting in town near Mozambique gas hub continues for second day - sources