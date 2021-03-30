Palma attack may show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique -U.S. Official

An attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma where dozens were killed and thousands displaced may show the increasing "brazenness" of Islamic State in the country, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday.

One American citizen was on the ground in Palma, Department of State's acting special envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS, John Godfrey, told reporters, adding that the understanding is the American was successfully evacuated.

