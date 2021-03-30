Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique town

Islamic State said on Monday its fighters had carried out an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma, where dozens were killed, thousands displaced and some remain missing. Islamist insurgents hit the town, adjacent to gas projects worth $60 billion, with a three-pronged attack on Wednesday. Fighting continued on Monday, according to a security source directly involved in efforts to secure the town.

Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta's forces Myanmar's security forces have killed at least 510 civilians in nearly two months of efforts to stop protests against a Feb. 1 coup, an advocacy group said on Monday, as thousands of people took to the streets again despite the growing toll. Another 14 civilians were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as it also updated figures for previous days. The total killed on Saturday, the bloodiest day so far, had risen to 141, figures showed.

Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China By Stephen Grey, Engen Tham, Jacob Borg and Christoph Giesen A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found.

Czech billionaire Kellner killed in helicopter crash on Alaska ski trip U.S. safety inspectors sought clues on Monday to what caused the mountainside helicopter crash in Alaska that killed billionaire Petr Kellner, the wealthiest man in the Czech Republic and founder of investment group PPF, during a weekend ski outing. Kellner, 56, was among five people, including the pilot, who perished on Saturday when the helicopter slammed into a snow-covered slope of the Chugach Mountains near Knik Glacier, about 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, officials said.

Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday.

Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said. Exclusive: U.N. team finds Houthis launched Aden airport attack that killed 22 - diplomats

An investigation by a U.N. team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived, two diplomats familiar with the matter said on Monday. The experts presented their report to the U.N committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, but Russia blocked its wider release, the diplomats said. They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt's Suez Canal after tugs refloated a giant container ship which had been blocking the channel for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway. With the 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters. EU official urges Greece to investigate reports of asylum-seeker pushbacks

Greece "can do more" to investigate reports it has pushed asylum-seekers back to Turkey, a senior European Union official said on Monday, as Greek authorities pledged a new migrant reception centre on the island of Lesbos would open in time for winter. The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has said it has received a growing number of reports in recent months suggesting asylum-seekers may have been pushed back to Turkey at sea or immediately after reaching Greek soil, or left adrift at sea. Britons worry less about COVID and Brexit, but new concerns grow, poll shows

People in Britain are much less worried about the coronavirus pandemic than they were just a month ago as the country makes headway with its vaccination programme, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. The proportion of respondents who cited COVID-19 as a big issue for the country dropped to 49% from 72% in February although it remained the single biggest concern, polling firm Ipsos MORI said. North Korean leader's sister slams South Korea's Moon for criticism of recent missile test - KCNA

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slammed South Korea's president for calling the North's recent missile test "concerning" and suggesting Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should not create hurdles for talks, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States.

