Left Menu

Economists weigh in on the merits of net-zero climate goals - survey

For another question on reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, two-thirds said the costs of investing toward that global goal would be outweighed by the economic benefits, which would include preventing natural disasters, preserving coastal infrastructure and assets, and protecting food supplies. To avoid catastrophic climate change, scientists say the world needs to reach net-zero emission by 2050 -- meaning people are adding no more emissions to the atmosphere than they are removing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:31 IST
Economists weigh in on the merits of net-zero climate goals - survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A growing number of climate economists say the world should take "immediate and drastic action" to tackle climate change, according to a survey published Tuesday.

Failing to do so could cost the world some $1.7 trillion a year by the middle of this decade, escalating to about $30 trillion a year by 2075, according to estimations by 738 economists from around the world surveyed by New York University's Institute for Policy Integrity. "People joke about how economists can't agree on most things," said Derek Sylvan, the institute's strategy director and one of the authors of the survey. "But we seem to find a pretty strong level of consensus" on the economic importance of climate action.

Three-quarters of respondents strongly agreed that drastic action should be taken immediately, compared with just half of the economists polled by the same institute in 2015. For another question on reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, two-thirds said the costs of investing toward that global goal would be outweighed by the economic benefits, which would include preventing natural disasters, preserving coastal infrastructure and assets, and protecting food supplies.

To avoid catastrophic climate change, scientists say the world needs to reach net-zero emission by 2050 -- meaning people are adding no more emissions to the atmosphere than they are removing. Sylvan said he was surprised that so many saw net-zero action as "economically desirable, even on the pretty short timeline that we're talking about."

Most of the international climate economists questioned for the survey in February said they had become more concerned about climate change over the last five years. The most common reason they gave was the escalation in recent extreme weather events, which have included climate-linked wildfires and heatwaves. The world saw more than 7,300 major natural disasters between 2000 and 2019, which killed some 1.2 million and cost $3 trillion in damages, according to the U.N. Office on Disaster Risk Reduction. That compares with about 4,200 disasters, leading to 1.19 million killed and $1.6 trillion in losses during the 20 years previous, the data show.

"Some places are more exposed, and current levels of income matter a great deal," said Michael Greenstone, an economist at the University of Chicago and the director of the Energy Policy Institute at Chicago. The fallout from climate change will impact people and nations

Economic disparities make it hard to apply simple cost-benefit analyses, he said. For example, a poor family will feel economic losses more acutely than a wealthy family. "How do we think about a dollar of climate damage to (billionaires) Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos versus a family of four living below the poverty line? I think as a society we have to make a judgment about that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmars main city on Tuesday after activists launched a garbage strike to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 5...

Successive Technologies and Strapi Announces Strategic Partnership

- Successive Technologies partners with Strapi to help businesses create, manage, accelerate their goals, and deliver better omnichannel digital experiences for users NOIDA, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- Successive Technologies, a ne...

Myanmar's death toll since military coup on February 1 crosses 500

With the Myanmar militarys increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against peaceful protests, the death toll since the February 1 coup in the country has crossed 500. As of 29 March, 510 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup, ...

IMF board approves $312.4 mln credit facility for Madagascar

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a 312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.The COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021