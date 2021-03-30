China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws
Chinas top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city's legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be. The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen indirect elections.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:22 IST
China's top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city's legislature. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
It did not immediately provide any details of the changes.
Chinese officials have said that the changes would give the committee that selects Hong Kong's leader the power to choose a large part of the legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be.
The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen indirect elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese capital Beijing reels under heavy sandstorms
Working with allies critical to push back Chinese aggression: US
Chinese single moms, denied benefits, press for change
32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar - Global Times
Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing