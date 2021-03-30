Left Menu

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

Chinas top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city's legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be. The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen indirect elections.

China's top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city's legislature. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes.

Chinese officials have said that the changes would give the committee that selects Hong Kong's leader the power to choose a large part of the legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen indirect elections.

