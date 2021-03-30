British climate activists to target banks in London protest

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group will target banks in London on April 1 as part of a protest against the global financial system which they say is killing the planet. The "Money Rebellion" protest will focus on banks and financial services companies in London, the world's second most powerful financial center, and other cities, according to Extinction Rebellion sources.

"We are told that there is no alternative - yes there is," according to a promotional video made by the climate group. "Money Rebellion is a rejection of this economic system. It's time to change the insane rules that are killing us." Extinction Rebellion said one of its founders, Gail Bradbrook, had broken a window at Barclays Bank.

"Let it be the windows of the banks that are broken not the life support systems of the earth and our children's future," Bradbrook said.

