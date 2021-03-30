Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman trampled to death by elephants in Jashpur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:06 IST
A 55-year-old woman was trampled to death by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

In another incident, an elephant calf was found dead in a forest in the state's Raigarh district, they said.

On Monday, some jumbos attacked the woman, identified as Iravati Yadav, in Jashpur's Jatra Tongri forest under Badalkhol Wildlife Sanctuary, located about 400 km from the state capital Raipur, when she had gone there to collect Mahua flowers, a forest official said.

When the victim, a native of Kaliya village, did not return home, the villagers launched a search in the forest.

They later found that she was trampled to death by elephants, the official said.

After being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided an instant relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given on completion of the required formalities, the official said.

''With this incident, 15 people have been killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur in the last year,'' he said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur, and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

Meanwhile, an elephant calf was found dead in Chhapradand forest of Raigarh district, located around 300 km from Raipur, on Monday evening, another forest official said.

The carcass was recovered after some villagers informed the forest department about it, he said.

''Prima facie it seems the elephant calf died after falling from a hill. The exact cause of the death will be known after we get the autopsy report,'' he said.

The Chhapradand forest is adjacent to the Mainpat forest range of the neighboring Surguja district.

The thick forested northern part of the state has in the past witnessed several killings of villagers by elephants as well as deaths of jumbos.

Sometimes, locals illegally lay electric wires around their farms to prevent wild elephants from destroying their crops.

Between June and October last year, 15 elephants, including three calves, died in the state due to various reasons, including electrocution, officials said.

