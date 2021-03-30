Left Menu

Malaysia lets in US plastic waste after it passes new UN treaty test

The United States, which produces more plastic waste per capita than any other country, is the only major nation not to have ratified the Basel Convention and is not bound by its rules.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:09 IST
Malaysia lets in US plastic waste after it passes new UN treaty test
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia has allowed in a container of plastic waste from the United States after finding that it held only clean, recyclable material, and did not after all violate a brand-new United Nations treaty banning trade in contaminated plastics. Signatories to the Basel Convention, which came into force on Jan. 1, may only trade plastic waste if it is clean, sorted and easy to recycle - unless the importing country has granted an exemption.

Malaysia became the leading destination for the world's plastic trash after China banned imports in 2018, and has returned thousands of tonnes of plastic scrap since then. Its environment minister said on Tuesday that the U.S. shipment, which arrived on Saturday and had been thought to be hazardous, was found to be clean, homogenous polyethylene waste, as required under its import licence.

"The Department of Environment confirms that the plastic waste is in compliance with the criteria of B3011 Basel Convention," Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said in a statement. The United States, which produces more plastic waste per capita than any other country, is the only major nation not to have ratified the Basel Convention and is not bound by its rules. However, under the treaty, Malaysia cannot accept prohibited plastic waste from the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WIDER IMAGE-It's never too late to learn, says 50-year-old Nigerian school pupil

Shade Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. Donning the pink dress and bonnet that make up her unif...

India's inflation "uncomfortably high": Moody's Analytics

Indias inflation is at uncomfortably high level, which is an exception among Asian economies, Moodys Analytics said on Tuesday.Higher fuel prices will keep upward pressure on retail inflation and keep the RBI from offering further rate cuts...

Police forces from BJP-ruled states 'terrorising' Nandigram voters;BJP ministers doling out cash:Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alled police forces from BJP-ruled states have been brought in to terrorise voters in Nandigram assembly constituency and also accused BJP ministers and security forces of distributing c...

PREVIEW-Baseball-After injury-hit season, Yankees primed to dominate AL

The New York Yankees are looking to convert four straight postseason appearances into World Series glory as they launch their 2021 campaign on Thursday in a talent-rich American League, after a promising 2020 turned irksome amid a glut of i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021