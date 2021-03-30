Dharamshala MC polls: Himachal CM promises to check corruption, complete Smart City projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday urged people to vote for the BJP in the April 7 civic body elections here, promising to stem corruption and completing Smart City projects worth Rs 250 crore.

Accusing the Congress of corruption, the CM told reporters at a press conference that many projects have been hit by corruption and the BJP will not only expose it but also punish the culprits after coming to power in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation.

We wish that the public bring the BJP to power in the Dharamshala MC so that development works gather steam and all pending projects could be completed in time, he said. He added that the BJP is not making any fresh commitment for the city but they promise to complete Smart City projects worth Rs 250 crore within a year. “These projects have been sidelined by the Congress-led Municipal Corporation,” he alleged. The MC also addressed public meetings for the MC elections. He was accompanied by Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, state ministers Rakesh Pathania and Sarveen Choudhary.

