Left Menu

Japan's famous cherry blossoms see early bloom amid warming

Yet that date has been creeping earlier and now most years the blossoms are largely gone before the first day of school.This year peak bloom was reached on March 26 in the ancient capital of Kyoto, the earliest since the Japan Meteorological Agency started collecting the data in 1953 and 10 days ahead of the 30-year average.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 17:07 IST
Japan's famous cherry blossoms see early bloom amid warming
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause.

Japan's favorite flower, called "sakura,'' used to reach its peak bloom in April, just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Yet that date has been creeping earlier and now most years the blossoms are largely gone before the first day of school.

This year's peak bloom was reached on March 26 in the ancient capital of Kyoto, the earliest since the Japan Meteorological Agency started collecting the data in 1953 and 10 days ahead of the 30-year average. Similar records were set this year in more than a dozen cities across Japan.

Some say it is the earliest peak bloom ever based on records from historic documents, diaries, and poetry books from Kyoto. Osaka Prefecture University environmental scientist Yasuyuki Aono, who tracks such documents, said the earliest blooms he has found before this year were March 27 in the years 1612, 1409, and 1236, though there are no records for some years.

"We can say it's most likely because of the impact of global warming," said Shunji Anbe, an official at the observations division at the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency tracks 58 "benchmark" cherry trees across the country, and this year 40 of those already have reached their peak bloom and 14 have done so in record time. The trees normally bloom for about two weeks each year from the first bud to all the blossoms falling off.

Cherry trees are sensitive to temperature changes and the timing of their blooming can provide valuable data for climate change studies, Anbe said. According to the agency data, the average temperature for March in Kyoto has climbed to 10.6 degrees Celsius (51.1 F) in 2020 from 8.6 C (47.5 F) in 1953. So far this year's average March temperature in Japan has been 12.4 C (54.3 F).

Sakura has deeply influenced Japanese culture for centuries and has regularly been used in poetry and literature with their fragility seen as a symbol of life, death, and rebirth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 18,500 challans issued in Delhi in last 5 days for COVID-19 norm violation

More than 18,500 challans were issued and fines worth over Rs 3.18 crore imposed in the national capital for COVID-19 protocol violation in the last five days, official data released on Tuesday showed.While the highest number of challans is...

WABAG secures financial closure of its second HAM project; partners with PTC India Financial Services

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has completed the financial closure for its Hybrid Annuity Model project, received from the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, officials said on Tuesday.The city-based company had se...

Over 90k COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Goa till Mar 15

Of more than 1.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Goa, the state has administered 90,590 doses till March 15, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the legislative Assembly on Tuesday.In a written reply to a question tabled by In...

One dead, four injured in clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar during Holi revelry

One person was beaten to death and four others injured in a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations in the district here, police said on Tuesday.The fight took place in Tejalheda village under Chapar police station area on Monday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021