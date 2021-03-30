Foreign Investors Council, South India chapter, inaugurated

The Foreign Investors Council, South India chapter, was inaugurated here on Tuesday to act as a facilitator for overseas investors, a senior official said.

It also aimed to have trade relationships with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other southern states, the new chairman of the Council, D Saravanan said.

Ambassador of Ecuador to India Hector Buda-Jecome formally inaugurated the office at a function here on Tuesday.

''The Chennai office will work directly with various embassies in New Delhi and bring in opportunities in places like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad'', Saravanan said.

''There is no mechanism in India for serving individual small and mid-size foreign investors in India and the Council will hand-hold investors from Japan, Denmark, and Sweden,'' he said.

''Many pension funds from individuals are looking at opportunities and there is no agency that can help them. FIC is now keen to handhold such foreign investors'', he said.

Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce director R L Kannan said ''through the council, we will continue to intensify and deepen our engagement with foreign investors on a sustained and regular basis.

We will build as much local capacity and create as many local opportunities as possible''.

The Council would bring the Tamil Nadu market closer and make it easier and more attractive to trade with the overseas investors, he added.

