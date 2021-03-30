Swiss ambassador meets Delhi CM

Switzerland Ambassador Ralf Heckner met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi secretariat here on Tuesday.

According to a Delhi government statement, the chief minister also spoke about the government's efforts in tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the Union Territory, which was praised by the envoy.

Advertisement

''Had a fruitful meeting with Swiss Ambassador to India H.E. Ralf Heckner and discussed a range of issues. Shared with him Delhi's efforts to improve air quality in the national capital. Happy to share that H.E. praised Delhi's innovative COVID management. @SwissEmbassyIND,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

According to the statement, the CM discussed with the envoy how the Delhi government worked to ensure that there was ''no shortage of beds'' for COVID-19 patients even when the pandemic was at its peak in the city. Kejriwal also spoke about the launch of a mobile application that helped one find out bed availability in hospitals.

During the meeting, the chief minister also told the Swiss envoy about his government's plan to implement a Health Information Management System soon, which would provide the people of Delhi with a health card, detailing their entire medical history, the statement noted.

Kejriwal and Heckner also discussed the steps being taken by the Delhi government to tackle pollution in the city and to promote tourism.

“It was a pleasure to meet the Hon’ble CM of Delhi, @ArvindKejriwal today. We exchanged views on increasing bilateral trade and investment opportunities in Delhi and discussed ways to further strengthen our mutual cooperation,'' Heckner tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)