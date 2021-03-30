Fire in slum cluster in Delhi, around 60 shanties gutted

Around 60 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in a slum cluster in Delhi's Bawana area on Tuesday, officials said.

No injuries were reported, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the fire at JJ Colony in Bawana was received around 12.35 pm. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, it said.

An auto-rickshaw and bike, parked in the area, also caught fire, the officials said.

The flames were doused by 2 pm and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, the fire officials said.

