IRB Infra closes FY21 with Rs 5,004 cr contracts

IRB Infra closes FY21 with project wins of Rs 5,004 Crs, including two new projects...IRB , Indias leading and the largest integrated highways infrastructure developers, has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI for a BOT build, operate, transfer project in West Bengal and a Hybrid Annuity Model HAM project in Himachal Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:26 IST
Representative Image

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) on Tuesday said it has won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.

With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the company's footprints have now been spread to 10 states across India, it said. ''IRB Infra closes FY21 with project wins of Rs 5,004 Crs, including two new projects...IRB , India's leading and the largest integrated highways infrastructure developers, has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a BOT (build, operate, transfer) project in West Bengal and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in Himachal Pradesh,'' the company said in a statement. The company said it recieved letter of award (LOA) for BOT Project in West Bengal involving 6 laning of Dankuni-Palsit stretch of 63.38 km of NH-19 with the project cost of Rs 2,421 crore.

It said it has also emerged as a preferred bidder for HAM Project in Himachal Pradesh involving 4 laning of 28.700 km stretch on Pathankot Mandi section of the NH-20 (New NH-154) with bid project cost of Rs 828 crore. Commenting on the development, Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said, "We are pleased to add two more projects to our portfolio taking total wins to Rs.5,004 Crores across 3 new projects in the current financial year, which amounts to 5% of NHAI's total awards on PPP (public private partnership) model during the year.'' The total order book of the company stands at Rs 14,509 crore including construction order book of Rs 7,583 crores, providing revenue visibility of more than two years.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is the largest private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with an asset base of over Rs 54,000 crore in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

