Fire breaks out at nationalised bank in Kolkata

A fire broke out at a nationalized bank in the Strand Road area here on Wednesday, an official said. Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted at the bank's branch located on the fourth floor of a multistoried building around 7.50 am, he said. The cause of the fire is not known but it could be because of an electrical short circuit.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

''The cause of the fire is not known but it could be because of an electrical short circuit. The blaze is under control now. We are conducting the cooling process at the moment,'' the official said.

Earlier in the month, at least nine people were killed in a massive fire in a building in Strand Road, housing several offices of the Railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

