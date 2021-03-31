Left Menu

MP CM reviews wildfire situation in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

PTI | Bhopalumaria | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:20 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reviewed the wildfire situation at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the state's Umaria district.

According to forest authorities, wildfires have been reported in parts of the reserve for the last two days and had spread to several zones.

The chief minister reviewed the situation and instructed the authorities to take necessary action in case of casualties of wild animals in the blaze, an official from the state public relations department said.

The principal secretary (forest) has informed the chief minister that the incidents of fire have been controlled and there has been no loss of any kind, the official said.

Chouhan was informed that the forest teams have been deployed to douse the fire, he said, adding that an action plan has also been formulated.

Meanwhile, local forest sources in BTR said the fire had spread to several zones of the reserve including Magadhi, Tala, and Dhamokhar ranges.

The fire broke out about two days ago in some parts of the reserve, they said.

Visuals of flames engulfing the forest land have also surfaced on social media, it was stated.

The BTR's field director Vincent Rahim could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

