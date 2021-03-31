Andaman and Nicobar Islands likely to receive rainfall from Mar 31 to Apr 2

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall from March 31 to April 2 due to a low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area has been formed over the same region. The formation of cyclonic circulations in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is a common phenomenon in the pre-monsoon days. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty wind is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next four days. ''Isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) also likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 31 to April 1,'' the IMD said.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea on March 31 and over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal April 1 and 2.

Under the influence of strong lower level, south-westerlies from the Bay of Bengal and other favorable meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm /thunder squall/lightning at isolated places are very likely over northeast India during March 31 to April 1 with maximum activity on March 31.

Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 31 and Arunachal Pradesh from March 31 to April 1.

It may cause landslides and inundation of low-lying areas at isolated places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram from March 31 to April 1, the IMD added.

