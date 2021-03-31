Left Menu

Andaman and Nicobar Islands likely to receive rainfall from Mar 31 to Apr 2

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall from March 31 to April 2 due to a low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Wednesday. It said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area has been formed over the same region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:33 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands likely to receive rainfall from Mar 31 to Apr 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall from March 31 to April 2 due to a low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area has been formed over the same region. The formation of cyclonic circulations in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is a common phenomenon in the pre-monsoon days. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty wind is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next four days. ''Isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) also likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 31 to April 1,'' the IMD said.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea on March 31 and over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal April 1 and 2.

Under the influence of strong lower level, south-westerlies from the Bay of Bengal and other favorable meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm /thunder squall/lightning at isolated places are very likely over northeast India during March 31 to April 1 with maximum activity on March 31.

Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 31 and Arunachal Pradesh from March 31 to April 1.

It may cause landslides and inundation of low-lying areas at isolated places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram from March 31 to April 1, the IMD added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine reports record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, and infections are likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks, its health minister said on Wednesday.The country began rolling out v...

26 athletes test positive for COVID at NIS Patiala, but none Tokyo-bound

Twenty six sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after around 380 campers were subjected to tests for the dreaded infection at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, a Sports Authority o...

Gangwar flags off field work of surveys on migrant workers, employment

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday flagged off the field work of All India Survey on Migrant Workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey AQEES.These are two of the five all-India surveys that the La...

Poland to hit peak of third wave this week or next, says minister

Poland will reach the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic this week or next according to government forecasts, Polands Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021