The north Indian plains which have been reeling under a heatwave are likely to get some relief over the next two days with temperatures expected to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Wednesday.

North Indian plains to get some reprieve from heatwave; another heatwave likely from April 3

The north Indian plains which have been reeling under a heatwave are likely to get some relief over the next two days with temperatures expected to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The relief will, however, be short. The IMD said another heatwave is likely over the plains by April 3.

Over the last 4-5 days, the mercury has touched over 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of north India, especially Rajasthan. The national capital reeled under a ''severe'' heatwave on Monday as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said there was pressure variation between the area stretching from the Gujarat coast to Haryana. Plus, there was transfer of heat from Rajasthan which was already reeling under the heatwave. This led to the heating of plains.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist with the IMD who specialises in heatwaves, said the transfer of heat was also from Pakistan. He said one of the weather stations in Pakistan also recorded 45 degrees Celsius during the same time. There was also a western disturbance but it did not bring moisture to the plains, thus raising the temperatures, Kumar added. ''Maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the next 2 days leading to abatement of heat wave conditions over Rajasthan from today (March 31),'' the IMD said in its forecast.

Dust raising strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, north Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during March 31 to April 1, the IMD said.

