Left Menu

Kejriwal directs DSIIDC officials to expedite development work in industrial areas

All development work should be completed within the stipulated time frame so that the pace of industrial development can be further accelerated, Kejriwal said. Some of the industrial areas discussed in the meeting are Mangolpuri, Patparganj, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Okhla, Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Kirti Nagar, GTK Road, Bhorgarh, and Bawana Phase 2. The DSIIDC officials informed the chief minister about the progress of work in these industrial areas. In the Mayapuri Industrial area, more than 85 percent of development work has been completed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:48 IST
Kejriwal directs DSIIDC officials to expedite development work in industrial areas
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed senior officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to expedite ongoing projects for larger industrial development in the national capital.

He also directed them to finish all projects within stipulated time frames, according to a statement released by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

''Our government is fully ready for industrial development. All development work should be completed within the stipulated time frame so that the pace of industrial development can be further accelerated,'' Kejriwal said.

Some of the industrial areas discussed in the meeting are Mangolpuri, Patparganj, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Okhla, Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Kirti Nagar, GTK Road, Bhorgarh, and Bawana Phase 2.

The DSIIDC officials informed the chief minister about the progress of work in these industrial areas.

''In the Mayapuri Industrial area, more than 85 percent of development work has been completed. Similarly, 99 percent of road and drainage work in the Udyog Nagar Industrial area has been completed, 95 percent of the road work in the Okhla Industrial area has been completed, etc,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam breaks all records in poll seizures, items worth over Rs 110cr confiscated so far

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drug and other goods after the assembly polls were notified with several agencies confiscating items worth over Rs 110 crore, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Nitin Khade said on...

Guj Assembly passes bill making TAT must for recruitment in minority institutions

The Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday passed bills including those amending a provision of the CrPC and making the state education boards Teacher Aptitude Test TAT mandatory for recruitment of educators in institutions run by religious and ling...

German regional leaders demand tighter lockdown -paper

The premiers of two southern German states badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic urged leaders in the rest of the country to reintroduce tougher lockdown measures to try to contain a third wave of infections, a newspaper reported on Wednesd...

Apple to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California

Apple Inc said Wednesday that it will build a battery-based renewable energy storage facility in Central California near a solar energy installation that already provides energy for all of its facilities in the state.Apple said the project ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021