Kejriwal directs DSIIDC officials to expedite development work in industrial areas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed senior officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to expedite ongoing projects for larger industrial development in the national capital.

He also directed them to finish all projects within stipulated time frames, according to a statement released by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

''Our government is fully ready for industrial development. All development work should be completed within the stipulated time frame so that the pace of industrial development can be further accelerated,'' Kejriwal said.

Some of the industrial areas discussed in the meeting are Mangolpuri, Patparganj, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Okhla, Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Kirti Nagar, GTK Road, Bhorgarh, and Bawana Phase 2.

The DSIIDC officials informed the chief minister about the progress of work in these industrial areas.

''In the Mayapuri Industrial area, more than 85 percent of development work has been completed. Similarly, 99 percent of road and drainage work in the Udyog Nagar Industrial area has been completed, 95 percent of the road work in the Okhla Industrial area has been completed, etc,'' the statement said.

