Left Menu

Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north India from June to April: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department IMD said in its summer forecast. However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast, and extreme north India, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:50 IST
Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north India from June to April: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its summer forecast. The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of south India, parts of East India, northeast, and extreme north India.

''During the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest, and few subdivisions of east-central India. ''However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast, and extreme north India,'' the IMD said. Several parts of the country saw temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam breaks all records in poll seizures, items worth over Rs 110cr confiscated so far

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drug and other goods after the assembly polls were notified with several agencies confiscating items worth over Rs 110 crore, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Nitin Khade said on...

Guj Assembly passes bill making TAT must for recruitment in minority institutions

The Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday passed bills including those amending a provision of the CrPC and making the state education boards Teacher Aptitude Test TAT mandatory for recruitment of educators in institutions run by religious and ling...

German regional leaders demand tighter lockdown -paper

The premiers of two southern German states badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic urged leaders in the rest of the country to reintroduce tougher lockdown measures to try to contain a third wave of infections, a newspaper reported on Wednesd...

Apple to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California

Apple Inc said Wednesday that it will build a battery-based renewable energy storage facility in Central California near a solar energy installation that already provides energy for all of its facilities in the state.Apple said the project ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021