Left Menu

Rajasthan clears way for training, licensing of 6K new tourist guides, using homes as guest houses

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday gave its nod to the selection, training and licensing of 6,000 new tourist guides, paving the way for their self-employment, and approved the use of residential premises as guest houses in urban areas.The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also approved the draft of the new policy for women.The draft of the new policy for women-2021 of the state was approved in the meeting for the overall development of women and girls.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:22 IST
Rajasthan clears way for training, licensing of 6K new tourist guides, using homes as guest houses

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday gave its nod to the selection, training and licensing of 6,000 new tourist guides, paving the way for their self-employment, and approved the use of residential premises as guest houses in urban areas.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also approved the draft of the new policy for women.

''The draft of the new policy for women-2021 of the state was approved in the meeting for the overall development of women and girls. With this policy, better coordination will be established between various departments for the welfare of women and girls,'' according to a release.

The policy will help promote women empowerment, the release said.

The new policy has been formulated in line with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The cabinet also approved the 'Rajasthan Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Amendment Rules - 2021' for the selection, training and licensing of new tourist guides in the state. This will provide self-employment to 6,000 new guides, according to the release.

To increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector in the state, the cabinet approved guest house scheme under the Rajasthan Tourism Policy - 2020.

Through the scheme, which will be applicable in all urban local body areas of the state, accommodation facility will be made available to tourists on residential premises.

The maximum number of rooms for such guest houses has been fixed at 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the tech company as a British success story.Gosh, no... share prices go up, sha...

I-T refunds of over Rs 2.24 lakh cr issued this fiscal till Mar 29

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.24 lakh crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers till March 29 in the current fiscal year.This include Rs 85,012 crore personal income tax refunds to 2.33 cror...

Mehbooba Mufti supports Mamata Banerjee's pitch for opposition unity

Expressing solidarity with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is imperative for the opposition parties in the country to unite in order to protect democracy and its cherished values.M...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021