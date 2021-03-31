Left Menu

Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

Yellen said it was "important to look very carefully" at the risks posed by these firms, but again backed scrutiny of market activities over company-based designations. Mark Sobel, a former Treasury and International Monetary Fund official, said that Yellen, as FSOC chair, needs to make clear to regulators what "activities-based" supervision they should apply to hedge funds and asset managers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:41 IST
Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesday.

The meltdown of leveraged hedge fund Archegos Capital Management this week, which inflicted losses on Credit Suisse , Nomura and other intermediaries, gives the Financial Stability Oversight Council fresh evidence to review. The council, led by Treasury and including heads of the Fed, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other major financial regulators, is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) to privately discuss hedge fund activity and the performance of open-end mutual funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

It also will hold a rare public session to discuss financial system risks from climate change for the first time. Archegos' failure to meet margin calls is the third significant market episode in the space of a year involving faltering hedge funds or open-end mutual funds.

Thus far, the damage from the Archegos incident has been limited to a handful of stocks, including ViaComCBS Inc and Discovery Inc, but concerns are rising that trillions of dollars in government coronavirus aid will fuel more market risk-taking. "Archegos is a potential canary in the coal mine because this came out of nowhere," said Gregg Gelzinis, associate director of economic policy at the left-leaning Center for American Progress in Washington.

"Is there another fund that's larger, that's more leveraged with the same characteristics that could prove to be a more systemic event? That's the major concern right now." FSOC BACKTRACKED UNDER MNUCHIN

Former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew used the FSOC from 2014 to 2016 to focus on risks posed by hedge funds and asset managers, forming a working group https://www.treasury.gov/press-center/press-releases/Pages/jl0431.aspx to study their use of leverage. Yellen, an FSOC member as Fed chair, backed these initiatives. The fund leverage working group was abandoned by President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin. The FSOC also weakened rules on the designation of nonbank financial institutions as systemically important.

Gelzinis said that a good FSOC start for Yellen would be to revive the Treasury working group on hedge fund leverage. The Treasury declined to comment further on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting, which was issued last week, before news of the Archegos downfall broke.

Yellen said at her confirmation hearing in January that she still thought that studying leverage was worth pursuing, citing the market problem experienced last March. "This is an activities-based approach that FSOC is pursuing and I thought that was the right approach and I would want to look again at some of those approaches," Yellen said.

Last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat and long-time critic of Wall Street, pressed Yellen on whether she would designate BlackRock Inc and other big asset managers as systemically important financial institutions. Yellen said it was "important to look very carefully" at the risks posed by these firms, but again backed scrutiny of market activities over company-based designations.

Mark Sobel, a former Treasury and International Monetary Fund official, said that Yellen, as FSOC chair, needs to make clear to regulators what "activities-based" supervision they should apply to hedge funds and asset managers. Yellen "needs to use the bully pulpit of the FSOC to drill down on these issues and compel the relevant regulatory authorities to act," Sobel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the tech company as a British success story.Gosh, no... share prices go up, sha...

I-T refunds of over Rs 2.24 lakh cr issued this fiscal till Mar 29

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.24 lakh crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers till March 29 in the current fiscal year.This include Rs 85,012 crore personal income tax refunds to 2.33 cror...

Mehbooba Mufti supports Mamata Banerjee's pitch for opposition unity

Expressing solidarity with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is imperative for the opposition parties in the country to unite in order to protect democracy and its cherished values.M...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021