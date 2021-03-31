Left Menu

Hottest March in Delhi since 2010: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:52 IST
Hottest March in Delhi since 2010: IMD
Representative Image.

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius this month, making it the ''hottest'' March in the last 11 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month of March in Delhi is 29.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

This is the highest mean maximum temperature in March since 2010 when it was 34.1 degrees Celsius, an official said.

Such high temperatures in the month of March this year can be attributed to the absence of strong western disturbances, the official said.

''Only one WD affected Delhi this time and the city recorded rainfall only on two days. The capital had registered 10 rain days in March last year,'' he said.

The mean maximum temperature for the month of March was 28.2 degrees Celsius in 2020 and 2019.

It was 32.8 degrees Celsius in 2018; 30.7 degrees Celsius in 2017; and 31.5 degrees Celsius in 2016, according to IMD data.

On Monday, Delhi reeled under a ''severe'' heat wave as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the IMD had said.

The city had recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945 and 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, according to the IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar by 3 months till June 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar by three months till June 30.The income tax department said it has received representations from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaa...

Spain widens use of AstraZeneca vaccine as infection rate hits "high risk" level

Spain said on Wednesday it would extend the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers over 65 years old to include previously excluded groups, while the infection rate surpassed the level deemed a high risk for transmission....

Data breach allegations: RBI orders forensic audit of Mobikwik systems

The Reserve Bank has asked troubled digital wallet firm Mobikwik, which is facing data breach allegations, to get a forensic audit done without any delay.Though the Gurugram-based firm has been claiming that its systems are secure and that ...

DLF CEO Rajeev Talwar retires

Realty firm DLF said that its CEO Rajeev Talwar has retired on Wednesday after around 15 years of service in the company. The retirement of Talwar, who became the companys CEO in 2015, was announced in January this year. In a regulatory fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021