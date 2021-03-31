Rain, snow forecast in Himachal for Apr 4-6

Rain, snow forecast in Himachal for Apr 4-6PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:48 IST
The Meteorological Department here on Wednesday predicted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for April 4-6.
Snowfall, rain may occur at some places in the middle and high hills on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while thunderstorm may take place in the plains and low hills on Monday and Tuesday, said MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh.
The weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours.
Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place at minus 2 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.
The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.2 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- DJI CK
- Spiti
- Lahaul
- The Meteorological Department
ALSO READ
Rising prices of petrol, diesel, gas making life difficult for common man; poor are becoming poorer: Manmohan Singh in video message to Assam.
You must vote for a govt upholding Constitution, democratic priciples: Manmohan Singh tells people of Assam.
Ahead of Assembly polls, Manmohan Singh appeals to people of Assam in video message
Assam is being divided on religious, cultural, linguistic basis: ex-PM Manmohan Singh in a video message.