Rain, snow forecast in Himachal for Apr 4-6

The Meteorological Department here on Wednesday predicted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for April 4-6.

Snowfall, rain may occur at some places in the middle and high hills on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while thunderstorm may take place in the plains and low hills on Monday and Tuesday, said MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place at minus 2 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.2 degrees Celsius.

