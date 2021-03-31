Bhubaneswar turns into cauldron as mercury shoots up to 44.6 degrees Celsius

Odisha's capital on Wednesday virtually turned into a cauldron as the mercury level shot up to 44.6 degrees Celsius, while a heatwave continued to sweep most parts of the state, the Met department said.

Normal life was disrupted in Bhubaneswar as the temperature graph climbed by almost 4 degrees Celsius since Tuesday, making Bhubaneswar the hottest place in the state.

As per the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar broke the all-time record of temperature in March since its establishment in 1948. The previous record was 42.2 degrees Celsius on March 21, 2016.

Several other places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, including Baripada (43.6), Balasore (43) and Chandbali (42.6), the weatherman said.

An IMD official said the sudden rise in temperature is because the dry wind is blowing in the lower atmosphere, resulting in low moisture in the air, thus considerably raising the surface temperature.

The weatherman has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue over many districts, including Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Kandhamal and Malkangiri on Thursday.

It said the heatwave may cause illness and suggested people avoid heat exposure and dehydration.

