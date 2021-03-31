Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:23 IST
Adani Enterprises incorporates 2 wholly-owned subsidiaries
Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Vizag Tech Park Ltd (VTPL), with an authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh, to develop a data centre and business park.

''VTPL is incorporated with the object to develop and establish an 'integrated data centre park and technology/business park','' the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Vizag Tech Park is yet to commence its business operations, it said.

In another filing, the company said it has also incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Koddad Khammam Road Pvt Ltd, to carry out development and maintenance of a road project in Telangana.

