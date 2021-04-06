Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Venezuela doctors and scientists urge COVID-19 vaccination progress as cases spike

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's main academies of medicine and science on Monday urged renewed efforts to vaccinate the South American nation's population against the coronavirus amid a spike in infections that has led the government to extend lockdown measures. The pandemic was significantly less severe than expected in Venezuela in 2020 due to widespread gasoline shortages that restricted vehicle movement, the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Physical, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences said in a joint statement.

UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules won't overwhelm health service

The next step to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England is not expected to put unsustainable pressure on the health service even if it results in an uptick of COVID-19 infections, scientists advising the government said on Monday. However, the scientists said that a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths at some point was still highly likely, though its scale and timing were uncertain.

Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator: study

During some summers, as the Caribbean water temperatures climb, the luminous coral colonies of gold, green, and blue that ring the island nation of Cuba give way to patches of skeletal white. The technicolor streaks of darting tropical fish flashless frequently. The rasping sounds of lobsters go quiet.

