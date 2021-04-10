Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes East Java, Indonesia– EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes East Java, Indonesia– EMSCReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 10-04-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 12:51 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the ocean 91 km (57 miles) south-southeast of Blitar, Indonesia, the European- Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday, after first reporting a magnitude of 6.8 for the temblor.
The quake was at a depth of 96 km, the EMSC said.
