Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes East Java, Indonesia– EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the ocean 91 km (57 miles) south-southeast of Blitar, Indonesia, the European- Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday, after first reporting a magnitude of 6.8 for the temblor.

The quake was at a depth of 96 km, the EMSC said.

