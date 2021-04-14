Science News Roundup: On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space power; Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response and more

Left Menu

Gagarin became the first human in outer space on April 12, 1961, in one of the Soviet Union's most important Cold War victories and a pivotal moment in its space race with the United States. Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space power

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight on Monday with a pledge that Moscow would remain a key space and nuclear power. Gagarin became the first human in outer space on April 12, 1961, in one of the Soviet Union's most important Cold War victories and a pivotal moment in its space race with the United States.

Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Autoimmune disease treatments may reduce vaccine responses

Soccer-Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner

Chelsea hung on to reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win despite Mehdi Taremis stunning overhead kick in added time handing Porto a 1-0 victory in the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.The substitute had been res...

Former Pentagon chief says U.S. should deploy troops along Black Sea

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says the United States should deploy more troops along the Black Sea in Bulgaria and Romania to deter potential aggression from Russia as tensions between Moscow and Washington heat up.Esper, now a fel...

Brazil Senate leader merges inquiries into handling of pandemic

Brazils Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday that a congressional inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will include federal health resources distributed to states.The decision merges two rival proposed con...

Brazil registers 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Brazil registered 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 82,186 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 358,425 total COVID-19 deaths and 13,599,994...
